73 Unlicensed Fuel Service Stations Shut Down

Seventy-three liquid and 136 LPG retail sites have been closed and prosecuted for operating without the requisite petroleum retail licences from January to July 2024. The penalties have ranged from US$200 to US$700 for liquid fuels and US$30 to US$600 for LPG. The fines are based on the Petroleum Act of 2006 which provides the maximum fine as Level 9. ZERA, however, feels the fines are low and is working with relevant Government agencies to make the fines stiffer and more deterrent to ensure that operators do not repeat the same offence. At the same time, we are also developing a system for spot fines, which will quicken the enforcement process and impose stiffer penalties.

Mazambani said ZERA employs various methods to identify unlicensed fuel stations, including surprise inspections, market surveillance, and partnerships with law enforcement.

He added that these sites not only breach the law but often obtain fuel from unauthorised suppliers, failing to meet safety and infrastructure standards, which poses risks to vehicle owners.

ZERA works with several government agencies, including the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and the Attorney-General’s Office, to enforce compliance with licensing regulations and ensure a safe energy sector.

ZERA also conducts joint compliance fieldwork with the police and maintains strong relationships with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), as well as local authorities for inspections and enforcement.

The number of fuel stations in Zimbabwe has surged in recent years. In 2012, there were 299 licensed stations, but by 2023, this number had soared to 1,048 licensed operators.

