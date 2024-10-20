Chiredzi Pastor Fathers Children With Woman Whose Marriage He Officiated
A pastor with the End Time Message church in Chiredzi fathered two children with a woman whose marriage he had officiated.
As reported by The Mirror, the marriage of Eunice Mururi and Farai Hatirarami broke down after DNA tests confirmed that Hatirarami was not the biological father of the children.
Pastor Pamire Vhetu was taken to Chiredzi Magistrate Court by Mururi for maintenance, where he confirmed that two of Mururi’s children, aged 8 and 4, were his but requested lower maintenance due to his lack of a regular salary.
DNA results seen by The Mirror confirmed that Hatirarami is not the father of the two kids.
The matter became public on October 7, 2024, when Mururi from Tshovani Township took the pastor to court for US$700 maintenance.
Vhetu, represented by Farai Chauke of F. Chauke and Associates, stated he is a pastor not on a payroll, relying on tithes and offerings, mainly food hampers.
He offered monthly maintenance of ZWG150 per child.
Vhetu, who also farms at 3 Hectares Buffalo Ranch and has eight other children, told the court he has no bank account, only an EcoCash account.
He offered to buy school uniforms, pay school fees when due, and buy clothes in June or December.
In his opposing affidavit, Mhetu said: “Clothes are not bought on a monthly basis except for Elon Musk’s Children.”
Musk is a South African-born American billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate known for founding and leading several high-profile companies
Magistrate Diana Musiiwa dismissed the application by Mururi, saying the offer lacked sincerity. She ordered the pastor to pay US$175 per month for the support of both children.
More: Pindula News