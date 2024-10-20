ZRP Warns Against False Allegations Following Bribery Harassment Video

27 minutes ago Sun, 20 Oct 2024 17:21:02 GMT

Police have urged the public to avoid confrontations with officers and making false allegations to garner public sympathy.

This follows a viral video showing police officers allegedly harassing a motorist who reportedly refused to pay a bribe in Masvingo.

However, in a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) clarified that the motorist was arrested after evading a police roadblock along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road and later became confrontational when officers pursued and apprehended him. Said ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi:

