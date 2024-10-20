ZRP Warns Against False Allegations Following Bribery Harassment Video
Police have urged the public to avoid confrontations with officers and making false allegations to garner public sympathy.
This follows a viral video showing police officers allegedly harassing a motorist who reportedly refused to pay a bribe in Masvingo.
However, in a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) clarified that the motorist was arrested after evading a police roadblock along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road and later became confrontational when officers pursued and apprehended him. Said ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi:
In [a] video circulating on social media in which two police officers are wrestling with a motorist in Masvingo, the Zimbabwe Republic Police puts on record that the suspect, who was driving a Nissan Vannette Registration number AEL 6423, evaded a police roadblock at the 1 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road near Craft Center where he was stopped for traffic offences.
A member of the public assisted the police with his private motor vehicle to pursue the suspect to Flo Garages, Masvingo where the suspect became confrontational and violent towards the police while recording a video.
The Police subsequently arrested the suspect for the due processes of the law to be followed.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to desist from being confrontational with the police in order to raise false allegations as a way to attract public sympathy.
According to a Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) report in September 2024, police officers have been involved in nearly 40% of human rights violations, including harassment, intimidation, and unlawful detention of citizens, human rights defenders, and political activists.
More: Pindula News