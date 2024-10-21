Cross Criticises Chamisa For Rejecting Leader Of Opposition In Parliament Position

17 minutes ago Mon, 21 Oct 2024 10:27:51 GMT

Former opposition Member of Parliament Eddie Cross believes that Nelson Chamisa, the former leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), missed a golden opportunity to advance his political career by declining an offer to become the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

Following the disputed 2018 presidential election, reports indicated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa offered Chamisa the position, which he reportedly rejected.

In an online podcast, Cross said accepting the role could have elevated Chamisa’s profile and increased his chances of eventually defeating ZANU PF, but he displayed arrogance by turning it down. Said Cross (via NewZimbabwe.com):

Feedback