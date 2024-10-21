Cross Criticises Chamisa For Rejecting Leader Of Opposition In Parliament Position
Former opposition Member of Parliament Eddie Cross believes that Nelson Chamisa, the former leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), missed a golden opportunity to advance his political career by declining an offer to become the leader of the opposition in Parliament.
Following the disputed 2018 presidential election, reports indicated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa offered Chamisa the position, which he reportedly rejected.
In an online podcast, Cross said accepting the role could have elevated Chamisa’s profile and increased his chances of eventually defeating ZANU PF, but he displayed arrogance by turning it down. Said Cross (via NewZimbabwe.com):
I said to him he (Mnangagwa) has offered you the leader of the opposition post, he has offered you the status, he has offered you a place on the front bench in the House of Assembly.
…he has offered you an office, drivers, security, a salary, take it and sit there for 10 years, (perhaps) five years… because you are very, very effective, television-wise and so on and establish yourself. Learn.
Cross also accused the opposition of running down cities and towns where they dominate councils, saying this demonstrates how they would govern the country.
He said unlike, South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA), CCC activists have created a mess in the cities and towns they control. Said Cross:
Look at the mess our cities are in. Has Chamisa made any difference to the administration of our cities, and to the quality of life of our people?
At least the DA in South Africa has made the Western Cape a success, but here every city run by CCC is just as rotten as it would have been under ZANU PF.
If Chamisa had any sense, whatsoever, he could have turned his power base into a real weapon of change.
However, the opposition attributes the poor state of cities and towns to the central government, accusing the Ministry of Local Government of undermining local authorities by interfering in their affairs.
More: Pindula News