Full Text: Businesses Face Legal Action For Operating Without POS Machines

3. To protect consumers from unfair business practices, the Consumer Protection Commission is carrying out enforcement blitz, starting with the fuel retail industry, where several service stations have been found wanting and issued with Compliance Notices by the Commission in line with Section 68 of the CPA. The Commission found out that out of the 27 service stations inspected, 80% of them did not have Point-of-Sale machines.

4. This enforcement blitz is being extended to all businesses so that they comply with provisions of the law. Those businesses found not to be complying will be penalised in line with the requirements of the law.

5. Members of the public are being urged to assist the Commission by reporting businesses not giving consumers the option of swiping for their goods and services through the following hot line numbers:

+263 719 176 856 /861 /865 Or

Netone tollfree number 08012301 Or

call centre number +263 867 701 0043

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment