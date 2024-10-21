Full Text: Businesses Face Legal Action For Operating Without POS Machines
The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has warned businesses operating without Point-of-Sale machines, that they are doing so against the law. Below is an official statement from the CPC on this matter:
1. The Consumer Protection Commission notes with concern the practice by some unscrupulous businesses who are operating without Point-of-Sale machines, in clear violation of the laws of the Republic of Zimbabwe and infringing consumers’ right to choose when carrying out their daily transactions.
2. The Consumer Protection Act Chapter 14.44 Section 51 (h) prohibits businesses from engaging in any unfair trade practices, which include but not limited to violating consumers’ right to choose. Furthermore, the Finance Act Number One of 2018, which amended Section 10 of the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act (Chapter 24:24) require businesses to acquire any device that facilitates the electronic payment of its goods or services (commonly known as Point-of-Sale machines) or facilitates the payment of its goods or services electronically using a mobile telephone device or computer.Feedback
3. To protect consumers from unfair business practices, the Consumer Protection Commission is carrying out enforcement blitz, starting with the fuel retail industry, where several service stations have been found wanting and issued with Compliance Notices by the Commission in line with Section 68 of the CPA. The Commission found out that out of the 27 service stations inspected, 80% of them did not have Point-of-Sale machines.
4. This enforcement blitz is being extended to all businesses so that they comply with provisions of the law. Those businesses found not to be complying will be penalised in line with the requirements of the law.
5. Members of the public are being urged to assist the Commission by reporting businesses not giving consumers the option of swiping for their goods and services through the following hot line numbers:
- +263 719 176 856 /861 /865 Or
- Netone tollfree number 08012301 Or
- call centre number +263 867 701 0043
