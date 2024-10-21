Man (29) Fatally Stabbed Over Girlfriend, Elderly Man Murders Neighbour Over Yard Boundary

The victim, Mncedisi Ndebele, confronted Gibson Ndlovu while armed with a machete but was disarmed and killed with his own weapon.

A statement from the police released on Sunday detailed the events surrounding these incidents. Police said:

The ZRP confirms that Takudzwa Gadzira (25) was arrested on 19/10/24 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a butchery near Runwave Service Station, Southlea Park, Harare in which David Nyaudzani (29) died.

The suspect stabbed the victim with a butcher knife once in the chest following a scuffle over a girlfriend. The victim was ferried to a local clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body of the victim was ferried to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

In another case, Police in Matobo arrested Gibson Ndlovu (72) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at the suspect’s house in Tombo Village, Matobo on 19/10/24 at around 0300 hours in which his neighbour, Mncedisi Ndebele (39) died.

The victim allegedly confronted the suspect armed with a machete, accusing him of encroaching into his yard before striking the suspect on the left hand with the machete.

A scuffle ensured and the suspect disarmed the victim of his machete before striking him indiscriminately all over the body with the machete.

The suspect later dumped the victim’s body on a rockery which is in his yard.

The body of the victim was conveyed to the United Bulawayo Groups of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem.