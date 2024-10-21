PSL 2024 MatchDay 30 Results: Simba Bhora Lose, FC Platinum Close Gap

On Sunday, CAPS United were held to a 2-2 draw by Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds climbed to third place after a narrow win over Highlanders at Sakubva Stadium.

On Saturday, Simba Bhora’s 0-1 loss to Herentals reduced their lead at the top to six points, as FC Platinum triumphed 3-0 over Yadah at Mandava Stadium, with all three goals scored before the half-hour mark.

Simba Bhora currently lead the table with 60 points, followed by FC Platinum in second place with 54 points. Manica Diamonds are third with 47 points, Ngezi Platinum Stars are fourth with 46 points, while Highlanders and CAPS United are in fifth and sixth positions with 44 points and 42 points, respectively.

In the relegation zone, Arenel Movers are at the bottom with 22 points, Chegutu Pirates are 17th with 26 points, Hwange are 16th with 29 points, and Bikita Minerals are 15th with 31 points.

Matchday 30 results at a glance:

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Highlanders

Arenel Movers 1-2 Dynamos

CAPS United 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bikita Minerals 1-2 Greenfuel

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Hwange

FC Platinum 3-0 Yadah

Herentals 1-0 Simba Bhora

Chicken Inn 0-1 Telone

Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-2 Chegutu Pirates

