Tshabangu Moved To ICU After Sudden Illness In Switzerland

7 minutes ago Mon, 21 Oct 2024 13:05:28 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-declared secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, was reported to have been moved to the ICU of a hospital in Switzerland following a sudden illness upon his arrival.

According to The Standard, Tshabangu was in Switzerland to attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, where he is a member of the IPU Standing Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

He arrived in Switzerland last Friday for the assembly, which runs from October 12 to 17, 2024.

Feedback