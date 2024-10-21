Tshabangu Moved To ICU After Sudden Illness In Switzerland
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-declared secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, was reported to have been moved to the ICU of a hospital in Switzerland following a sudden illness upon his arrival.
According to The Standard, Tshabangu was in Switzerland to attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, where he is a member of the IPU Standing Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.
He arrived in Switzerland last Friday for the assembly, which runs from October 12 to 17, 2024.
The publication reported a source close to Tshabangu, as saying he experienced severe stomach pains shortly after landing, leading to his immediate hospitalisation due to suspected food poisoning.
The source said that Tshabangu was fine throughout the flight, and the illness was sudden.
Tshabangu received prompt medical attention and was admitted to the ICU at one point because his condition was critical. As a result, he never got the opportunity to attend the event.
When contacted by The Standard, Tshabangu appeared to acknowledge his illness, saying was recovering.
Tshabangu’s personal assistant, Nqobizitha Mlilo, confirmed that Tshabangu was on the mend and had returned to his normal duties.
More: Pindula News