Pindula|Search Pindula
HomePolitics

Tshabangu Moved To ICU After Sudden Illness In Switzerland

7 minutes agoMon, 21 Oct 2024 13:05:28 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Tshabangu Moved To ICU After Sudden Illness In Switzerland

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-declared secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, was reported to have been moved to the ICU of a hospital in Switzerland following a sudden illness upon his arrival.

According to The Standard, Tshabangu was in Switzerland to attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, where he is a member of the IPU Standing Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

He arrived in Switzerland last Friday for the assembly, which runs from October 12 to 17, 2024.

The publication reported a source close to Tshabangu, as saying he experienced severe stomach pains shortly after landing, leading to his immediate hospitalisation due to suspected food poisoning.

The source said that Tshabangu was fine throughout the flight, and the illness was sudden.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

Tshabangu received prompt medical attention and was admitted to the ICU at one point because his condition was critical. As a result, he never got the opportunity to attend the event.

When contacted by The Standard, Tshabangu appeared to acknowledge his illness, saying was recovering.

Tshabangu’s personal assistant, Nqobizitha Mlilo, confirmed that Tshabangu was on the mend and had returned to his normal duties.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Sengezo TshabanguSengezo Tshabangu Falls SickSengezo Tshabangu Health Scare

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback