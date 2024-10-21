ZIFA Presidential Candidates Must Have Five O-Levels

7 minutes ago Mon, 21 Oct 2024 05:04:32 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has adopted a new constitution that now makes it mandatory for all prospective candidates for its presidency to possess a minimum of five Ordinary Level subjects.

The new constitution was ratified by congress on Friday, 18 October.

In a post-Annual General Meeting press conference, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa said that the new constitution will enable ZIFA elections early next year.

Feedback