ZIFA Presidential Candidates Must Have Five O-Levels
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has adopted a new constitution that now makes it mandatory for all prospective candidates for its presidency to possess a minimum of five Ordinary Level subjects.
The new constitution was ratified by congress on Friday, 18 October.
In a post-Annual General Meeting press conference, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa said that the new constitution will enable ZIFA elections early next year.
He said candidates for the ZIFA presidency must now have five ‘O’ Levels to ensure qualified leadership.
Mutasa also encouraged players to balance their football careers with academic pursuits if they aspire to lead ZIFA in the future. He said:
When one applies for a job, there are certain requirements needed, and we are not looking for star players to head the association. We need people with the requisite knowledge for the job.
Several names have surfaced as potential candidates for the ZIFA presidency, such as Walter Magaya, Marshall Gore, Ellen Chiwenga, Brighton “Panjap” Ushendibaba, Richard Mazodze, and Martin Kweza.
