Zimbabwe’s State Security Agencies Target Political Dissenters In Covert Operation

This is part of an effort to stifle growing dissent ahead of crucial leadership renewal within ZANU PF at the 2027 congress, and subsequent elections in 2028.

The source claims there is a list of prominent people who may face charges ranging from rape and murder to treason. Said the source:

Among them are several key members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party that has been gaining significant ground in the urban and rural strongholds alike. Former Mkoba constituency Member of Parliament Amos Chibaya who is languishing in remand prison for allegedly inciting violence is one of their targets. Other high-profile figures targeted include Tendai Biti, the outspoken lawyer who has long been a thorn in the side of the government. Another notable figure on the wanted list is Joana Mamombe, a young opposition MP who has faced previous arrests. She has been vocal on issues of human rights violations and the need for political reform, is reportedly being pursued for alleged subversive activities and links to foreign funders, a claim often used by the government to crack down on activists.

Job Sikhala, a prominent defender of civil liberties who has been arrested over sixty times, is reportedly under surveillance. Added the source:

Several human rights lawyers and activists are also being pursued. Some are Zimbabwe’s most renowned human rights defenders. They have reportedly been marked for arrest while defending opposition figures in court. Authorities allege they are part of a broader network attempting to undermine State institutions, though these claims have been met with widespread scepticism.

The report also alleges that the undercover crackdown has extended beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, particularly targeting activists in the United Kingdom (UK) who have consistently organised protests against Mnangagwa.

More: Pindula News

