18-Year-Old Man Murders Father With Spear In Domestic Dispute

ZRP confirms the arrest of Abel Ncube, 18, in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a homestead in Niniva Village, Mbembesi on 19 October 2024 in which his father, Dumezweni Ncube, 49, died.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim once on the left side of the chest with a spear after a domestic dispute. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 The victim bled profusely and passed on. The body of the victim was taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for post-mortem.

Police, however, did not give further details on the incident.

Incidents of children killing their biological parents are unfortunately prevalent in Zimbabwe.

In May of this year, a 62-year-old man from Mukumbura was beaten to death by his son after being reprimanded for his laziness and reliance on his wife for support. The 39-year-old son reportedly struck his father multiple times with a wooden log, resulting in his death.

In a separate incident last year, a 20-year-old man from Mvurwi allegedly stoned his 61-year-old father to death and then burned the body beyond recognition, a case that was associated with mental illness.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment