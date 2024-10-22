Israeli Military Claims Bunker Beneath Hospital In Lebanon Holds US$500 Million For Hezbollah

Hagari also said that the Israeli Air Force is monitoring the compound but will not target the medical facility directly.

Israel did not provide concrete evidence for the alleged stash but released an animated graphic depicting the bunker’s location. The bunker was previously used to hide Hezbollah’s former leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Fadi Alameh, the director of the hospital, dismissed the allegations as baseless and inflammatory, asserting that the facility contains only medical equipment and patients. He called for a Lebanese Army inspection.

Israel estimates that there is around US$500 million in cash and gold stored in the bunker, urging the Lebanese government and international organisations to prevent Hezbollah from using these funds for conflict.

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed ongoing airstrikes targeting Hezbollah’s financial operations, with around 30 sites hit recently.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated since October, following Israel’s retaliatory actions against Hamas.

Hezbollah has shown solidarity with the Palestinians, leading to routine skirmishes along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

