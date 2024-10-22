Renco Mine Workers Vow To Continue Strike Until Salaries Are Paid

5 minutes ago Tue, 22 Oct 2024 08:43:57 GMT

Renco Mine workers have pledged to continue their strike, now on its 11th day, until all outstanding salaries are paid.

The miners downed tools on October 9, 2024, over unpaid wages dating back to July. Renco Mine is a subsidiary of the RioZim Limited Group.

One worker who preferred anonymity told Business Times: “We’ve had enough of empty promises. We can’t continue working without being paid for months on end. Management needs to resolve this once and for all.”

