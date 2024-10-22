Security Guard Accused Of Starting Mbare Musika Fire Denied Bail

8 minutes ago Tue, 22 Oct 2024 17:20:27 GMT

Action Chakauya, a Harare man accused of starting a fire that destroyed the Mbare Musika Retail Market earlier this month, has been denied bail.

Chakauya (35) appeared before the Mbare Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon, facing charges of negligently causing serious damage to property under Section 141 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

It is alleged that on October 8, 2024, Chakauya was manning the premises opposite Mbare Musika Retail Market when he set a fire at one of the main entrances to warm himself.

