Security Guard Accused Of Starting Mbare Musika Fire Denied Bail
Action Chakauya, a Harare man accused of starting a fire that destroyed the Mbare Musika Retail Market earlier this month, has been denied bail.
Chakauya (35) appeared before the Mbare Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon, facing charges of negligently causing serious damage to property under Section 141 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
It is alleged that on October 8, 2024, Chakauya was manning the premises opposite Mbare Musika Retail Market when he set a fire at one of the main entrances to warm himself.
The fire got out of control and razed the Mbare Musika Retail Market. Police investigations led to Chakauya’s arrest.
The value of the destroyed property is estimated at US$5 million. Chakauya is scheduled to appear in court again on November 5, 2024.
More: Pindula News