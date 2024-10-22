Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Security Guard Accused Of Starting Mbare Musika Fire Denied Bail

8 minutes agoTue, 22 Oct 2024 17:20:27 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Security Guard Accused Of Starting Mbare Musika Fire Denied Bail

Action Chakauya, a Harare man accused of starting a fire that destroyed the Mbare Musika Retail Market earlier this month, has been denied bail.

Chakauya (35) appeared before the Mbare Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon, facing charges of negligently causing serious damage to property under Section 141 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

It is alleged that on October 8, 2024, Chakauya was manning the premises opposite Mbare Musika Retail Market when he set a fire at one of the main entrances to warm himself.

The fire got out of control and razed the Mbare Musika Retail Market. Police investigations led to Chakauya’s arrest.

The value of the destroyed property is estimated at US$5 million. Chakauya is scheduled to appear in court again on November 5, 2024.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Mbare MusikaMbare Musika Burns DownMbare Musika on FireMbare Musika Fire

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback