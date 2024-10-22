ZANU PF Rejects Allegations Of Election Meddling By Ian Khama
ZANU PF has dismissed allegations by former Botswana President Ian Khama that it interfered in regional electoral processes to support fellow ruling parties.
The party’s Director for Information and Publicity denied any involvement in elections in neighbouring countries and accused Khama of being a Western stooge engaged in regime change efforts.
He also claimed that Khama is unpopular in his own country and is likely to lose the upcoming elections. Said Marapira (New Ziana):
Nothing pleases us more than seeing lackeys and lapdogs of imperialism in sixes and sevens as they see their neo-colonialist agenda blown to smithereens by the resurgent winds of pan-Africanism sweeping across mother Africa.
To blame ZANU PF for your lack of ideological soundness is not only blatantly denialist but also puerile madness.
ZANU PF does not interfere in the expression of their wishes by sons and daughters of Africa. It is those who see the writing on the wall and fail to accept it through escapist drive who wish to deny the people their voice. We wish the people of Botswana more and more glory. Happy elections Botswana!
Speaking at a campaign rally in Botswana, Khama labelled ZANU PF a “regional cancer,” accusing the party of undermining democracy throughout Southern Africa by allegedly supporting other ruling parties.
