Zimbabwe Threatens To Attach South African Airways Assets

10 minutes ago Tue, 22 Oct 2024 12:07:20 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife plans to attach South African Airways (SAA) assets for allegedly owing US$2.4 million in unpaid fees, despite the Zimbabwean government owing the airline $59 million in blocked funds, reported BusinessDay.

According to the report, about US$62 million in revenue earned by SAA in Zimbabwe has been blocked since 2016 due to foreign exchange repatriation challenges.

SAA has been negotiating with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and its finance and economic development department to unblock the funds.

Feedback