Mozambique Elections: Mnangagwa Congratulates FRELIMO Candidate Before Official Declaration

6 minutes ago Wed, 23 Oct 2024 05:09:39 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday congratulated FRELIMO presidential candidate Daniel Chapo for a “resounding victory” in the October 9 Mozambican elections, even though electoral authorities in Mozambique have not yet declared the winner.

Mnangagwa, who also serves as the SADC chairperson, made these remarks while addressing the 379th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, marking the start of the 21st ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference in Harare. He said: