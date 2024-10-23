Mozambique Elections: Mnangagwa Congratulates FRELIMO Candidate Before Official Declaration
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday congratulated FRELIMO presidential candidate Daniel Chapo for a “resounding victory” in the October 9 Mozambican elections, even though electoral authorities in Mozambique have not yet declared the winner.
Mnangagwa, who also serves as the SADC chairperson, made these remarks while addressing the 379th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, marking the start of the 21st ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference in Harare. He said:
Comrades; I congratulate our sister revolutionary Party, Frelimo and the President-Elect, His Excellency, Cde Daniel Chapo as well as the people of Mozambique on their resounding victory during the recently held elections. ZANU PF stands ready to cement the long-existing revolutionary unity between our parties and countries.Feedback
Allegations of vote fraud and violence have marred the Mozambican elections. The opposition party PODEMOS and its presidential candidate, Venancio Mondlane, have rejected the outcome and called for protests.
Last week, Paulo Guambe, a PODEMOS party representative, and Elvino Dias, the party’s lawyer, were tragically shot dead by unknown gunmen.
