PSL Chairman Farai Jere Set To Enter Race For ZIFA Presidency
Premier Soccer League boss and CAPS United president Farai Jere is reportedly planning to join the race for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president.
Although there are no official candidates yet, several potential contestants have shown interest, including UK-based Marshal Gore, former CAPS United star Alois Bunjira, clergyman Walter Magaya, FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze, and Zimbabwean football legend Peter Ndlovu.
The NewsHawks reported sources as saying Jere, a businessman and Murehwa West Member of Parliament, will soon make an official announcement of his candidacy.
Jere is credited with bringing stability to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and restoring order at CAPS United, leading them to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.
Jere has previously served as a ZIFA board member.
ZIFA is currently led by a Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA to address issues within the previous administration and local football.
The ZIFA congress recently met in Harare to ratify amendments to their constitution, setting the stage for the football association’s elections early next year.
More: Pindula News