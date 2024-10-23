PSL Chairman Farai Jere Set To Enter Race For ZIFA Presidency

4 minutes ago Wed, 23 Oct 2024 12:24:29 GMT

Premier Soccer League boss and CAPS United president Farai Jere is reportedly planning to join the race for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president.

Although there are no official candidates yet, several potential contestants have shown interest, including UK-based Marshal Gore, former CAPS United star Alois Bunjira, clergyman Walter Magaya, FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze, and Zimbabwean football legend Peter Ndlovu.

The NewsHawks reported sources as saying Jere, a businessman and Murehwa West Member of Parliament, will soon make an official announcement of his candidacy.

