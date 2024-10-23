South African Airways' US$50 Million Stuck In Zimbabwe

8 minutes ago Wed, 23 Oct 2024 06:13:07 GMT

South African Airways (SAA) reported that it is still facing challenges in repatriating over US$50 million from Zimbabwe. This amount is approximately R1 billion.

As reported by Eyewitness News, during a session with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), it was revealed that the ongoing struggle to retrieve these funds, primarily from ticket sales, continues.

SCOPA chairperson Songezo Zibi raised concerns about whether it might be time to seize assets in South Africa to recover the stranded money.

