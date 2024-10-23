ZANU PF Will Endorse, Not Debate Extending Mnangagwa's Stay In Power - Mzembi

However, some ZANU PF members, including Mnangagwa’s deputy, Vice President Chiwenga, are said to oppose extending Mnangagwa’s rule beyond current constitutional provisions.

Mzembi believes that succession is not, and will not be, on the agenda at the ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference, but rather, Mnangagwa will succeed himself.

Posting on X this Wednesday, Mzembi said a resolution confirming an extension of Mnangagwa’s rule will be announced and celebrated with applause, singing, and dancing.

Following this, the government will be directed to amend the Constitution to include continuity clauses for the entire administration, including MPs’ tenures. Wrote Mzembi:

Succession is not on the Agenda as anticipated by speculators who do not know how Zanu PF operates, it will not be up for Debate but will be on the Resolutions, the incumbent will succeed himself to 2030 as administrative Resolution Numero Uno, which shall be announced and received with deafening applause, singing and dancing thereafter through a directive to Government amend the Constitution which shall be cleverly done as wholesale continuity clauses for the entire administration including MPs tenures and all. A conflicted Parliament is waiting to endorse as it benefits from a minimum two-year extension after all in a 2028 gamble many, probably the majority will not come back!

