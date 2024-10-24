Chitungwiza Teen Attempts To Join ZRP Using Forged O-Level Results

5 minutes ago Thu, 24 Oct 2024 05:41:51 GMT

An 18-year-old woman from Murisa Park, Unit O, Chitungwiza, has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service by the Harare Magistrates’ Court for forging her Ordinary Level results.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamiso Pretty Bvukure was arraigned before the court for contravening the Zimbabwe Examination Act.

The court heard that on October 11, 2024, the Police General Headquarters recruiting section requested verification of Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) results for several applicants.

Feedback