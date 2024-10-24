Chitungwiza Teen Attempts To Join ZRP Using Forged O-Level Results
An 18-year-old woman from Murisa Park, Unit O, Chitungwiza, has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service by the Harare Magistrates’ Court for forging her Ordinary Level results.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamiso Pretty Bvukure was arraigned before the court for contravening the Zimbabwe Examination Act.
The court heard that on October 11, 2024, the Police General Headquarters recruiting section requested verification of Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) results for several applicants.
Upon verification, police discovered that Bvukure’s results slip was forged, with alterations in Mathematics (from U to C), English Language (from U to B), Shona Language (from E to A), and History (from U to A). Combined Science and Commerce were also added to the slip.
Bvukure was arrested, subsequently appeared in court, and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, with 6 months suspended for 5 years.
The remaining 6 months were suspended on the condition that she complete 210 hours of community service.
