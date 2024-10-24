Fastjet Zimbabwe Earns IATA's Coveted IOSA Registration

Obtaining the IOSA registration is a significant milestone for our company, which is a testament of our commitment to safety and continuous improvement of our operations. We take great pride in our team, whose expertise and relentless effort have allowed us to meet the rigorous requirements set by IOSA. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration is a globally recognized safety evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

The IOSA program aims to improve the safety and operational efficiency of airlines by establishing a consistent set of safety standards.

Airlines undergo a comprehensive audit conducted by IATA-registered auditors. This audit evaluates various operational areas, including flight operations, crew training, maintenance, and organizational structure.

The audit is based on a set of safety standards and recommended practices derived from international regulations and best practices in the aviation industry.

Once an airline successfully completes the IOSA audit, it receives registration, which is valid for two years, after which a renewal audit is required.

