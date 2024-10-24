Pindula|Search Pindula
Headmaster Steals Examination Fees And Delivers Fake ZIMSEC Papers To Candidates

14 minutes agoThu, 24 Oct 2024 10:08:12 GMT
The headmaster of Ivyluck College in Harare, Tafadzwa Chikohora (31), appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges of theft of trust property.

He is accused of stealing examination fees intended for three students preparing to sit for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) O’ Level November 2024 examinations.

Chikohora was remanded in custody to Friday by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The complainant in the case is Lucky Sibanda, the director of the college, which offers classes from Form 1 to Form 6 but is not a registered ZIMSEC examination centre.

The court heard that in May of this year, the college was entrusted with US$729 in examination fees to register the three students at Ellis Robins High School, a legitimate ZIMSEC examination centre.

However, Chikohora allegedly misappropriated the funds for his personal use and failed to register the students as agreed.

To cover up his actions, he reportedly forwarded four falsified statements of entry, claiming that the students had been registered for the examinations.

In a further twist, Chikohora allegedly created counterfeit ZIMSEC examination papers, allowing the students to take these fraudulent exams at the laboratory of Ellis Robins High School.

Prosecutors revealed that the scheme unravelled when the students began discussing the contents of the examination papers and discovered that they had faced different questions despite sitting for the same exam.

This discrepancy raised suspicions, leading to the exposure of Chikohora’s deceitful actions.

