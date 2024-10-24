Jacob Ngarivhume Granted Bail After 82 Days In Detention

4 minutes ago Thu, 24 Oct 2024 06:10:08 GMT

Jacob Ngarivhume, a prominent Zimbabwean opposition politician, was granted US$100 bail by the Harare High Court on Wednesday, October 23, after spending 82 days in pre-trial detention.

Justice Emilia Muchawa ordered Ngarivhume’s release. She ordered him to surrender his passport and refrain from posting on the social media platform X.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader is accused of disorderly conduct in a public place and participating in an illegal gathering with intent to promote public violence, crimes he allegedly committed in June this year.

Feedback