Jacob Ngarivhume Granted Bail After 82 Days In Detention

4 minutes agoThu, 24 Oct 2024 06:10:08 GMT
Jacob Ngarivhume, a prominent Zimbabwean opposition politician, was granted US$100 bail by the Harare High Court on Wednesday, October 23, after spending 82 days in pre-trial detention.

Justice Emilia Muchawa ordered Ngarivhume’s release. She ordered him to surrender his passport and refrain from posting on the social media platform X.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader is accused of disorderly conduct in a public place and participating in an illegal gathering with intent to promote public violence, crimes he allegedly committed in June this year.

He was represented by Godfrey Mupanga of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Ngarivhume was among numerous political activists arrested as the government intensified its crackdown on dissent, seemingly to prevent potential protests that could disrupt the 44th SADC Summit on August 17 in Harare.

Earlier, Ngarivhume and another opposition figure, Job Sikhala, had declared their readiness to lead citizen protests against high-level corruption, the plunder of natural resources, and poor governance under the ZANU PF-led government.

