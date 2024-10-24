Mnangagwa Warns Against "Waywardness" In ZANU PF

The solution to challenges, for example within the DCC, is not to dismantle the structure but to correct the issues through strict adherence to the party Constitution, rules, and procedures.

As a key decision-making body of our party, ZANU PF, it is our responsibility as the Central Committee to ensure that all members stay on the right path.

Mnangagwa’s calls for party members to respect the Constitution seem insincere, especially since he hasn’t condemned influential figures like Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Mudha Ncube and Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe.

These officials have called for an extension of his term, even though the Constitution limits presidents to two terms.

In Masvingo Province, there have been calls for Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond 2028 when he will finish his two terms.

The slogan “ED 2030” was first heard in Masvingo and is now commonly used at ZANU PF meetings across the country.

Mnangagwa’s warnings come as reports indicate growing divisions within ZANU PF. Allegedly, one group supports his 2030 agenda, while another backs Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Meanwhile, Job Sikhala, the Chairperson of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), has advised Zimbabweans to avoid getting involved in ZANU PF’s internal conflicts. Said Sikhala:

ZANU PF’s infighting should be observed from a distance. Let them battle each other. I caution every Zimbabwean to be careful not to be used again, as happened in 2017. The masses took to the streets in November 2017, believing they were removing Mugabe for their benefit, only to be told by Patrick Chinamasa that it was a ZANU PF issue.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment