Chipinge Registrar, Austin Dube (61), Jailed For US$7 000 Theft

She ordered an investigation which revealed that the accused person failed to account for USD4115 collected from their sub-offices.

On the 28th of August 2024, the accused person was given registry revenue collection fees amounting to USD6793 and a deposit slip for the purposes of banking by the accountant. He instructed the accountant to collect revenue from their sub-offices. The money was not banked. The accountant collected a total of USD2586.

On the 31st of August 2024, the accused person went to the accountant’s office carrying a black plastic bag which he instructed the accountant to open and count the cash which was inside.

The plastic contained USD3523 instead of USD6793 he was given on the 28th of August 2024. He insisted that the accountant write a fresh deposit slip bearing the initial USD6793 and the USD2586 which she had collected from sub-offices. She refused to do so and reported the matter to the Provincial Registrar.