Chiwenga Sidesteps "2030 Mnangagwa" Campaign In ZANU PF Conference Speech

It is therefore essential that we use this conference to develop resolutions that drive industrialisation and propel our economic trajectory towards modernisation. This will fulfil the vision of our President for the realisation of Vision 2030. As the ruling party, we should value and never take for granted the trust that the people of Zimbabwe place in us through their votes.

Chiwenga emphasised the supremacy of the party over the government, urging the implementation of party conference resolutions to improve livelihoods and ensure economic growth.

He stressed the importance of disciplined leadership, innovation, and industry, advocating for an education system aligned with learners’ needs and supported by research and technology.

Chiwenga also underscored the need for a stable currency to boost trade and commerce and called for economic empowerment to take precedence over political consolidation, promoting industrialisation and modernisation in line with Vision 2030. He said:

As such, we gather here to review the implementation of resolutions from the 20th National People’s Conference held in the Midlands in 2023. Our revolutionary party president continues to ensure that the development of our nation leaves no one and no place behind. With the conclusion of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) nearing, this conference gives us the opportunity to create strategies to overcome challenges such as the El Niño drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, and food security issues… Our growth must ensure equitable development, leaving no one and no place behind.

Chiwenga, despite his hesitance to support Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term, acknowledged Mnangagwa’s significant contributions to ZANU PF and praised his leadership in agriculture, mining, and tourism.

He said Mnangagwa has been a key figure in Zimbabwe’s political landscape since the 1960s, describing him as a loyal and dedicated member of the party.

Chiwenga commended Mnangagwa for his role in resisting white minority rule and highlighted his resilience against neo-colonial challenges like illegal sanctions, reflecting the spirit of “hunhu” and “ubuntu.”

The Vice President concluded his speech by urging ZANU PF members to remain united and disciplined in their mission to build a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe. He said:

I urge you all to be disciplined cadres, work together, and uphold our core values of peace, unity, and development as we strive to improve the lives of our people. Let us learn from the president, in whom we have total confidence, as a peacebuilder, unifier, and champion of development.

The ZANU PF 21st National People’s Conference is currently taking place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

