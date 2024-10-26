Epworth Men Convicted And Sentenced For ZIMSEC Examination Impersonation

8 minutes ago Sat, 26 Oct 2024 10:32:14 GMT

Two men from Epworth, Harare, appeared before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday facing charges of violating the ZIMSEC Act. Specifically, they were accused of attempting to impersonate another person during an examination.

The court heard that on October 16, 2024, the two defendants, Paddington Chataika (36) and Joseph Murimba (33), conspired for Murimba to take the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Mathematics Paper 2 on behalf of Chataika, who was a registered candidate. As part of their plan, Chataika provided Murimba with a copy of his passport to facilitate the impersonation.

The scheme was uncovered when a whistleblower alerted ZIMSEC officials, who, along with police, went to the examination centre. They discovered Murimba in the examination room, having already completed the test.

