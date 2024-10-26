Israel Carries Out Wave Of Strikes Across Iran

In addition to these facilities, the IDF also targeted surface-to-air missile arrays and other aerial capabilities that were seen as threats to Israel’s operational freedom in the region.

Israel has pointed to attacks from Iran in April and October, along with Iranian support for regional proxies, as factors undermining regional stability and security, as well as global economic interests.

In light of these developments, Israel has warned that if Iran retaliates, the Israeli military will feel “obligated to respond.”

The United States has clarified that it was not involved in the Israeli strikes but had been informed of the operation beforehand.

Video footage from Iran captured bright objects moving across the night sky above Tehran, accompanied by the sound of explosions.

Iranian media confirmed that Israel had targeted areas west of Tehran but downplayed the extent of the damage, stating that the strikes had occurred in three waves.

In parallel, there were reports of widespread strikes by Israel in Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad has relied on Iranian military support to maintain power.

Iran’s air defence forces confirmed that bases in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam were attacked but claimed that the assaults had been successfully countered, with only limited damage reported.

The Iranian leadership now faces the critical decision of how to respond. The semi-official Tasnim news agency stated that there is no doubt Israel will encounter a “proportional reaction.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has warned that if Iran makes the mistake of escalating the situation, it will be obligated to retaliate.

The United States has urged Iran not to retaliate against Israeli strikes. US officials said that if Iran does respond, the US is ready for the consequences.

The officials expressed willingness to help to stop the fighting between Israel and Iran and bring peace to Lebanon, achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, and ensure hostages taken from Israel are returned.

