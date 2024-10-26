Mnangagwa Warns ZANU PF Members To Guard Against Infiltration By Divisive Elements

We’re singing one national anthem, flying one national flag and working hard towards the attainment of our national Vision 2030 for the prosperity, modernisation, industrialisation and development of our beloved motherland.

However, party systems must be tightened and insulated against infiltration by divisive elements and malcontents who have no regard for the political order that is guaranteed by the Supreme Party Constitution.

Mnangagwa said the party’s restructuring programme, starting from cells and villages, must urgently result in the creation of a credible party membership database. He said:

I am aware that in some districts, chaotic records of members are deliberate and preferred by those holding party positions to gain favour or advantage over others. This is unacceptable and must stop. Party structures are critical for a strong foundation of the revolution. We should guard against infiltration into the structures and not to destroy the structures.

Reports indicate that there are divisions within ZANU PF regarding succession, particularly concerning President Mnangagwa’s potential plans to extend his time in office beyond 2028.

