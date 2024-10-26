Zim Ambassador Requests Botswana Police Protection For Zimbabweans After ZANU PF "Meddling" Angers Batswana
Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Botswana, Henry Mukonoweshuro, has urged Zimbabwean nationals residing in the neighbouring country to exercise increased vigilance amid rising threats of violence against them.
This warning comes in response to reports suggesting that some Batswana plan to launch attacks on Zimbabweans following a controversial campaign by ZANU PF members, led by Patrick Chinamasa, in support of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ahead of the October 30 harmonised elections.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, who is seeking reelection, is considered a close ally of Zimbabwe’s leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
In a statement issued on Friday, Mukonoweshuro reassured the Zimbabwean community that the Embassy has received commitments from the Botswana Police Services (BPS) to ensure the safety of all law-abiding Zimbabweans during this electoral period. Said Mukonoweshuro:
Following recent social media reports alleging possible involvement of Zimbabwean nationals in the Botswana electoral processes and the negative reactions thereafter, the Embassy wishes to advise all Zimbabwean nationals resident in Botswana to exercise caution during this election period.
The Embassy has been assured by the Botswana Police Services (BPS) that all law-abiding citizens, including Zimbabweans, should not fear to go ahead about their daily routine during the electoral period.
Former opposition Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, has called on ZANU PF to stop meddling in the electoral processes of neighbouring countries.
He warned that such interference not only jeopardizes the stability of those nations but also puts Zimbabweans living there at risk.
Sikhala warned that ZANU PF’s actions could lead to serious repercussions for Zimbabwe’s relations with its neighbours and urged the party to respect the sovereignty and electoral integrity of other countries.
More: Pindula News