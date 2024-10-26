Zim Ambassador Requests Botswana Police Protection For Zimbabweans After ZANU PF "Meddling" Angers Batswana

7 minutes ago Sat, 26 Oct 2024 08:03:38 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Botswana, Henry Mukonoweshuro, has urged Zimbabwean nationals residing in the neighbouring country to exercise increased vigilance amid rising threats of violence against them.

This warning comes in response to reports suggesting that some Batswana plan to launch attacks on Zimbabweans following a controversial campaign by ZANU PF members, led by Patrick Chinamasa, in support of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ahead of the October 30 harmonised elections.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, who is seeking reelection, is considered a close ally of Zimbabwe’s leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

