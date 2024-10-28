10-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Trapped In Soil Washing Mill
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy who became trapped in an abandoned soil-washing mill at Eyecourt Farm in Waterfalls, Harare, on Saturday, October 26.
The boy suffered fatal injuries after his head was crushed by the machine.
The incident occurred while the boy was playing with a friend, also aged 10. As the two boys were exploring the area, the victim accidentally fell into the mill, which had been left unsecured. Police said:
In an unrelated incident, Police in Dema are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Taurwi Chizhanje, 44, whose body was discovered in a rubbish pit in a bushy area along the Chitsvatsva-Murisa Dust Road near Murisa Business Centre on October 26, 2024.
The ZRP said the victim was found with multiple stab wounds on his face, chest, and genital area. His right eye had been removed, and an empty beer bottle had been inserted into his private parts.
