10-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Trapped In Soil Washing Mill

4 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 06:22:57 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy who became trapped in an abandoned soil-washing mill at Eyecourt Farm in Waterfalls, Harare, on Saturday, October 26.

The boy suffered fatal injuries after his head was crushed by the machine.

The incident occurred while the boy was playing with a friend, also aged 10. As the two boys were exploring the area, the victim accidentally fell into the mill, which had been left unsecured. Police said:

Feedback