Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Man (27) Arrested For "Raping" A Sex Worker

8 minutes agoMon, 28 Oct 2024 12:45:43 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Man (27) Arrested For "Raping" A Sex Worker

A 27-year-old man from Mbembesi, Matabeleland North Province, has been arrested for rape after allegedly refusing to pay a sex worker US$5 for her services, reported NewsDay.

The accused, Gracious Lamula, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his appearance before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga on Thursday.

Lamula allegedly raped a 47-year-old woman after refusing to pay for her services. He was remanded in custody until this Monday.

In his defence, Lamula claimed that he had initially agreed to hire the sex worker for US$5 but was being framed for rape after he delayed in providing an additional payment of US$5. He said:

The complaint and I agreed to have sex together and I was going to pay her US$5. After our encounter, she asked for another US$5 which I promised to give her the next day and now she is accusing me of raping her.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

The court heard that on May 8, 2024, the two had been drinking beer together at Fingo Business Centre in Mbembesi.

After sharing a few drinks, they allegedly agreed to go to Lamula’s residence for the night. However, it is claimed that along the way, Lamula raped the woman.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

RapeCommercial Sex WorkerSex WorkerProstitute

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback