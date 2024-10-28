Man (27) Arrested For "Raping" A Sex Worker

8 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 12:45:43 GMT

A 27-year-old man from Mbembesi, Matabeleland North Province, has been arrested for rape after allegedly refusing to pay a sex worker US$5 for her services, reported NewsDay.

The accused, Gracious Lamula, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his appearance before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga on Thursday.

Lamula allegedly raped a 47-year-old woman after refusing to pay for her services. He was remanded in custody until this Monday.

