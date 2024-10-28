Man Waiting For Transport Dies In Hit-and-Run Accident In Harare

The victim was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. Police said:

Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on 27/10/24 at around 1900 hours along Kirkman Road near the intersection of Monavale Road. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 A man who was standing by the roadside waiting for transport was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident. The victim sustained multiple injuries before being taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission.

Police are appealing for information that may lead to the identification of the motorist and the victim to report at any nearest Police Station.

In another hit-and-run incident which occurred in Harare, an unknown motorist hit two pedestrians who were crossing the road at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo and Harare Street, Harare CBD also on Sunday at around 1 AM and did not stop after the accident.

The victims were injured and were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment