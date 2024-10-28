Police Seize Four Firearms From Six Suspects Linked To Robbery Spree In Harare And Chitungwiza

Commissioner Nyathi revealed that the firearms had been stolen from a complainant at the Copa-Cabana bus terminus in Harare’s Central Business District after the suspects posed as police officers and arrested the complainant. Reads the statement:

RECOVERY OF FIREARMS IN HARARE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the recovery of four firearms from armed robbery suspects linked to a spate of robbery cases which occurred on 09th and 10th October 2024 in Harare.

The recovered firearms comprise a 9mm P38 Walther Pistol, an Airgun KWC Super Cat, a Retay MOD 92 P.A.K and a Retay 84 FS P.A.K.

The recovery of the firearms follows the arrest of six armed robbery suspects, Tapiwa Matope (23), Wonder Matope (42), Talkmore Masanga (45), Tafadzwa Kupeta (22), Steven Mahachi (51) and Rashid Adam Chipanga (30) in connection with four armed robbery cases which occurred in Dzivarasekwa, Manyame Park Chitungwiza and Hopley Zone 6 on 09th and 10th October 2024.

The firearms were recovered at a house in Damafalls Phase 2 on 22nd October 2024 following the arrest of three of the six suspects, Tafadzwa Kupeta, Steven Mahachi and Rashid Adam Chipanga.

The other suspects, Tapiwa Matope, Wonder Matope and Talkmore Masaga were arrested between 11th October 2024 and 21st October 2024 after Tapiwa Matope was found in possession of a cellphone stolen in one of the robbery cases in Dzivarasekwa on 09th October 2024.

Investigations by the Police indicated that the firearms were stolen from a complainant at the Copa-Cabana bus terminus in Harare Central Business District after the suspects had posed as police officers and arrested the complainant.

The suspects are clearing a case of robbery which occurred in Dzivarasekwa on 09th October 2024 where USD3 250.00 cash and two cellphones were stolen and another case of robbery which occurred on 10th October 2024 at Manyame Park, Chitungwiza where USD1 500.00 cash and a cellphone were stolen.

They are also linked to two separate robbery cases which occurred in Hopley Zone 6 on 10th October 2024 where a total of USD 1 800.00 cash was stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores members of the public to continue reporting criminal syndicates suspected to be in possession of firearms on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.