Tanzanian Caught With Nearly US$1 Million Worth Of Crystal Meth In Zimbabwe
A Tanzanian man, Sleiman Amour, was arrested at a roadblock along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway after police found nearly US$1 million worth of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of beans.
The Sunday News reported on Sunday that Amour (44), a crew member of a cross-border truck, appeared at the Western Commonage Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with possession of specially restricted substances, as outlined in Section 67(1)(a) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control General Regulations.
Due to a language barrier, the proceedings were postponed to November 8, and Amour was remanded in custody.
Prosecutor Milton Moyo told the court that Amour had entered Zimbabwe from Mozambique via the Nyamapanda Border Post, as reflected in his passport.
During police inspections at the Plumtree roadblock, Amour was asked to open the locked truck trailer, where a lunchbox containing crystal meth was found on the trailer floor.
Further search revealed an additional 168 lunchboxes hidden in a secret compartment.
Preliminary tests confirmed the substance was methamphetamine, with a total weight of 192 kilogrammes and an estimated street value of US$987,000.
