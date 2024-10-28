Tanzanian Caught With Nearly US$1 Million Worth Of Crystal Meth In Zimbabwe

9 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 10:43:50 GMT

A Tanzanian man, Sleiman Amour, was arrested at a roadblock along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway after police found nearly US$1 million worth of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of beans.

The Sunday News reported on Sunday that Amour (44), a crew member of a cross-border truck, appeared at the Western Commonage Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with possession of specially restricted substances, as outlined in Section 67(1)(a) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control General Regulations.

Due to a language barrier, the proceedings were postponed to November 8, and Amour was remanded in custody.

