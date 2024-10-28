US$8,700 Stolen In Daring Midday Robbery At Chitungwiza Shop
Police in Harare are appealing to the public for information regarding a robbery that occurred at a grocery shop at Tilcor Industry, Chitungwiza, on Saturday at around 1:30 PM.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), three unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol stormed the store during this brazen midday heist.
In a bid to instil fear, one of the assailants fired a shot into the roof, causing both customers and shop employees to comply with their demands and lie on the ground.
The suspects then proceeded to steal a substantial amount of cash, totalling US$8,705.00, from two till drawers before making their getaway.
After executing the robbery, the perpetrators fled the scene in a Honda Fit vehicle. The ZRP said:
Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a grocery shop at Tilcor Industry, Chitungwiza on 26/10/24 at around 1330 hours.
Three unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol stole USD 8 705.00 cash from two till drawers in the shop after firing one shot into the roof and ordering shop workers and customers to lie down. The suspects drove away in a Honda Fit vehicle.
Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the suspects or the escape vehicle to report to the nearest police station.
More: Pindula News