US$8,700 Stolen In Daring Midday Robbery At Chitungwiza Shop

8 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 05:37:17 GMT

Police in Harare are appealing to the public for information regarding a robbery that occurred at a grocery shop at Tilcor Industry, Chitungwiza, on Saturday at around 1:30 PM.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), three unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol stormed the store during this brazen midday heist.

In a bid to instil fear, one of the assailants fired a shot into the roof, causing both customers and shop employees to comply with their demands and lie on the ground.

