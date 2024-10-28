ZANU PF Conference Resolutions On The State Of The Party

5 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 09:37:38 GMT

ZANU PF wrapped up its 21st National People’s Conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The conference resulted in the endorsement of over 100 resolutions. Here are the key resolutions regarding the State of the Party:

The Party and Government should establish a comprehensive framework that ensures that the principle of Party supremacy over Government is followed.

The Chitepo School of Ideology should decentralise its training programmes to administrative districts for the benefit of Party members, Government employees, the private sector and the general populace.

The Party’s conflict resolution committee should be proactive and come up with programmes that detect, resolve and mitigate conflict within the Party.

The Party should expedite the digitalisation of its cell and village registers to ensure credible Party voters’ rolls during Party elections so as to minimise election-related disputes.

The Government must prioritises the employment of national youth service graduates who have requisite qualifications.

Directs that the Party district executive chairmen be allocated motor vehicles to effectively enhance their mobility in executing Party programmes.

That the Party amends the Party constitution to recognise non-combatant cadres and war collaborators as categories forming part of the veterans of the liberation struggle.

The Party directs that July 1 of each year be declared a public holiday in honour of the late VP Dr Joshua Nkomo.

That political returnees from the opposition be integrated into the Party after following proper procedures, thereby ensuring their progressive ascendancy in the Party structures.

That the Party internal election processes should strive to achieve the implementation of the 50-50 gender equality policy.

That the Party should create a level playing field to allow women access to positions of authority within the Party, in Government and in other institutions.

Lastly, that the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, His Excellency, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa’s term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of Zanu-PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030.

More: Pindula News

Feedback