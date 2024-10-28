ZimParks Employee Arrested For Poaching Three Lions In Hwange National Park

9 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 09:20:04 GMT

An employee of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) has been accused of killing three lions whose dismembered carcasses were discovered at Hwange National Park in Matabeleland North on Tuesday of last week.

As reported by ZimLive, Hali Mabuya, 39, a game ranger stationed at Mtshibi Camp within the park, allegedly shot the lions using a rifle assigned to him.

His arrest came after he attempted to return the firearm to the armoury on October 22, asking a colleague to falsify the dates related to when he had signed for and returned the Point 458 rifle.

Feedback