12 Learners Injured As Whirlwind Blows Classrooms In Makoni South

George Chidhakwa, the Makoni District Schools Inspector, confirmed the incident to The Manica Post, although he could not provide further details as he was away on official duty. He said:

Right now I am not in the district, but I have heard that one of our schools was damaged by strong winds, and some learners were injured.

Makoni Rural District Council Ward 18 representative, Councillor Simba Muzariri said:

There were strong winds that swept across the area, and affected the school on Tuesday afternoon around 12-midday.

The wind blew roofing sheets from two classrooms, and scattered them to the next block, damaging three classrooms’ asbestos in the process. Five classrooms were extensively damaged.

Learners and teachers were still in their classrooms when the incident happened.

12 learners were injured. They were hit by asbestos debris as they scurried for cover.

One learner suffered a deep cut on the head, and is admitted at Rusape General Hospital where his condition is stable. The other 11 were treated at Sangano Clinic and discharged.

Council officials and an independent contractor have carried an assessment which revealed that the cost of repairing the damage is US$4 130.

We are appealing to well-wishers, and development partners to come to the rescue of the school.

Council will play its part to repair the damaged classrooms, but we will welcome assistance from various quarters so that the school business quickly returns to normalcy.

Learners are still in a panic mode because each time there are some winds in the area, they rush out of the classrooms. This is what led to the injuries on Tuesday.