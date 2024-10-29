God Wants Zimbabwe To Be Built By Those With Clean Hands - Chamisa
Nelson Chamisa says he is planning a political comeback nine months after stepping away from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he helped to establish.
Speaking to a crowd of villagers during his uncle Chamunorwa Chamisa’s memorial service in Masvingo recently, Chamisa said effective leadership requires integrity and “clean hands.” He said (via NewsDay):
God wants this country to be built with clean hands, not individuals who have spilt blood, people who kill people, not people who murder citizens and people who steal.Feedback
Chamisa said he had initially intended to lead street protests but was advised against pursuing a leadership position through violence or bloodshed. He said:
The late [opposition MDC founding father Morgan] Tsvangirai died without fulfilling his goals, but we are there to do that. You should not be scared of what is happening because it points to an end to our suffering.
The time has come and we are there to make sure that we realise the goal. We are ready. I am planning ahead of this reality.
Chamisa urged his followers to trust his judgment, assuring them that he would not engage in wrongdoing but would instead focus on his initiatives transparently. He said:
We are planning across the whole spectrum, we are praying hard. I was told not spill blood. I had said I would go onto the streets with my supporters and God told me to stop. He warned me against taking power using force. God advised me against leading street protests.
Chamisa resigned from CCC claiming that the party had been “contaminated” and “hijacked” by the government.
He accused the ruling ZANU PF party of undermining the CCC through the abuse of state institutions and bribing members to sabotage the party from within.
