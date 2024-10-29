Health Ministry Records Over 600 Dog Bites In One Week

8 minutes ago Tue, 29 Oct 2024 11:43:29 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Child Care’s Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending October 13, 2024, revealed that there were 604 reported dog bite cases, with no fatalities, during the week under review.

Among these cases, 113 were attributed to vaccinated dogs, 105 to unvaccinated dogs, and 386 involved dogs of unknown vaccination status.

The highest number of dog bite incidents were reported in Mashonaland East Province (114 cases) and Masvingo Province (87 cases).

