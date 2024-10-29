Health Ministry Records Over 600 Dog Bites In One Week
The Ministry of Health and Child Care’s Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending October 13, 2024, revealed that there were 604 reported dog bite cases, with no fatalities, during the week under review.
Among these cases, 113 were attributed to vaccinated dogs, 105 to unvaccinated dogs, and 386 involved dogs of unknown vaccination status.
The highest number of dog bite incidents were reported in Mashonaland East Province (114 cases) and Masvingo Province (87 cases).
Overall, the cumulative total for dog bites stands at 22,383 cases, with no reported deaths.
Here are some tips on how to care for dog bites at home:
- Place a clean towel over the injury to stop any bleeding.
- Try to keep the injured area elevated.
- Wash the bite carefully with soap and water.
- Apply a sterile bandage to the wound.
- Apply antibiotic ointment to the injury every day to prevent infection.
To prevent dog bites:
- When choosing a dog for a family pet, pick one with a good temperament.
- Stay away from any dogs you don’t know.
- Never leave young children alone with a dog — especially an unfamiliar one.
- Don’t try to play with any dog that is eating or feeding their puppies.
- Whenever you approach a dog, do so slowly, and give the dog the chance to approach you.
- If a dog becomes aggressive, do not run away or scream. Stay calm, move slowly, and don’t make eye contact with the dog.
More: Pindula News