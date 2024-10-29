High Court Orders Ministers July Moyo And Frederick Shava To Repay ZiG200 Million In Unapproved Loans

6 minutes ago Tue, 29 Oct 2024 14:27:47 GMT

The High Court of Zimbabwe has convicted Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Frederick Shava, for unlawfully borrowing over ZWG200 million from critical funds without prior approval from the Treasury.

The ministers were sued by Marvellous Kumalo, a former opposition legislator, who accused them of violating the Public Finance Management (Treasury Instructions), 2019, and the Constitution.

Kumalo argued that the ministers borrowed money from several government funds intended for the welfare of vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and skilled workers, without seeking the necessary Treasury approval.

