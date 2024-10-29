Hwindi President's Car Seized By ZIMRA

GUYS NDIBATSIREIWO KUKUMBIRA RUREGERERO KUZIMRA GUYS NDAPERERWA WO LAST OF LAST MONTH NDAKAPAZIRWA IMBA NOW ZIMRA NDAKAPARA MHOSVA YEKUONEKWA NDICHIDRIVER MOTA YANGU..NDAIFUNGA KUTI NDICHABHADHARISWAWO FINE KWETE KUBVA NDATORERWA MOTA YACHO ZVACHOSE….GUYS MOTA HANDINA KUIBA IYI NDAKAITENGAWO NDATONZWA NEKUSEKWA PASTREET AND MAPAPERS ESE NDINAWO….NDIBATSIREIWO KUKUMBIRA RUREGERERO GUYS PLEASE inga ndiri mwana wemunowo MUZIMBABWE amana ndakanyanyotadzei. (Guys, please help me ask for forgiveness from ZIMRA. I am desperate. Last month, my house was destroyed, and now ZIMRA has charged me with the offense of being seen driving my car. I thought I would just be fined, but instead, they took my car away completely. Guys, I did not steal this car; I bought it legally. I was being laughed at on the streets, and I have all the necessary papers. Please help me ask for forgiveness. I am a fellow Zimbabwean; what did I do wrong to deserve this?) Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

In an interview with NewsDay, Hwindi President revealed that his car was impounded at a Masvingo roadblock while driving from Beitbridge to Harare on August 27. He said:

Upon being stopped at the roadblock in Masvingo I was told the name on the TIP (Temporary Import Permit) was not mine and I had to come with the person whose name was on the document for verification of which he had stayed behind in Beitbridge. By the time he got to Masvingo they (ZIMRA) were already gone along with my car. When we arrived at their offices, where my car was being held, they told me it was too late to do the process.

The musician stated that he was instructed to submit appeals via email to ZIMRA management while incurring a charge of US$10 for each day his vehicle remains in custody.

This incident marks yet another misfortune for Hwindi President this year, as his house was reportedly razed to the ground two months ago under unclear circumstances.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment