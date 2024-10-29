Kidnapper Claims He Intended To Rape 3-Year-Old Girl For Money Rituals
A 23-year-old man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to four years in prison after kidnapping a three-year-old girl to use her in a money ritual, based on instructions from his traditional healer.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused, Tawanda Maronze, appeared before the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court facing kidnapping charges.
The court heard that on October 26, 2024, Maronze abducted the young girl and took her to a bushy area located 5 kilometres from her home.
However, his plans were thwarted when the child’s aunt, driving along Solusi Road with friends, spotted Maronze carrying the girl. The aunt confronted Maronze.
During this encounter, he confessed that he intended to rape the child for ritualistic purposes. This shocking revelation led to his arrest and subsequent sentencing.
More: Pindula News