Mvuma Man (50) Jailed For Stealing 364 Units Of Electricity From ZESA

6 minutes ago Tue, 29 Oct 2024 14:04:50 GMT

Kudakwashe Choga, a 50-year-old resident of Mvuma, recently appeared in court for stealing 364 units of electricity from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings.

Choga was charged in the Mvuma Magistrates’ Court with violating the Electricity Act, which prohibits the unlawful abstraction or diversion of electricity current.

The Act states that it is illegal to “abstract or divert any electric current or cause any electric current to be abstracted or diverted, or knowingly use any electric current which has been unlawfully abstracted or diverted.”

Feedback