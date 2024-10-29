Owner Of Unregistered College Fined US$300

5 minutes ago Tue, 29 Oct 2024 06:11:38 GMT

A 49-year-old man from Lalapanzi has been fined US$300 by a magistrate for operating an unregistered private college.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Munyaradzi Marufu appeared before the Mvuma Magistrates’ Court, where he faced charges for violating section 42(1)(a) in conjunction with section 42(3) of the Education Act, Chapter 25:04.

This law prohibits the establishment, operation, or maintenance of unregistered correspondence colleges and independent colleges, as well as certain related advertisements. Said the NPA:

