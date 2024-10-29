Renowned South African Snake Handler Dies From Green Mamba Bite
South African YouTuber Graham “Dingo” Dinkelman has passed away at the age of 44, one month after being placed in an induced coma due to a snake bite, reported IOL.
Dinkelman, known for his captivating videos featuring crocodiles, snakes, and various African animals, died on Saturday after spending a month in the ICU.
His wife, Kirsty Dinkelman, revealed in a statement that he was bitten by a green mamba at their home in September, leading to his critical condition. She said:
Tragically, an allergy to snake venom resulted in anaphylactic shock.
While Dingo was renowned for his involvement with snakes and other reptiles, his compassion extended to all creatures.
There was a special place in his heart for African mammals, his favourites being elephants, rhinos and lions, as well as our own giraffe, Elliot.
But it was truly his love for his family that was always behind his purpose, drive, and passion.
The family described Dingo as having a captivating personality, fearless in his conservation efforts, and always full of contagious enthusiasm. Said Kirsty:
Family has always been close to his heart. Dingo’s father – who tragically passed away a year ago – inspired his love of nature.
He worked for the (then) Natal Parks Board which allowed Dingo to grow up exploring nature reserves during holidays and rehabilitating wildlife in his home.
Our three children Taylor, 14, Maddy, 12, and Rex Dinkelman, 9 were central to Dingo, who never missed an opportunity to express his love and pride for his family.
He reached this milestone by amassing over 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel, which is one of the fastest-growing channels in the country.
The channel averages three million monthly viewers and generates more than 40 million views annually.
More: Pindula News