Renowned South African Snake Handler Dies From Green Mamba Bite

5 minutes ago Tue, 29 Oct 2024 07:44:31 GMT

South African YouTuber Graham “Dingo” Dinkelman has passed away at the age of 44, one month after being placed in an induced coma due to a snake bite, reported IOL.

Dinkelman, known for his captivating videos featuring crocodiles, snakes, and various African animals, died on Saturday after spending a month in the ICU.

His wife, Kirsty Dinkelman, revealed in a statement that he was bitten by a green mamba at their home in September, leading to his critical condition. She said:

