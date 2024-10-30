"Chamisa Still To Collect Pension From Time As Cabinet Minister"

Since I left Parliament in 2018, I’m entitled to a pension. Despite being a Cabinet Minister and a Member of Parliament, I decided not to claim my pension.

According to the law, I am entitled to my benefits, but I chose to work for my upkeep until real change happens in this country.

I’m not in politics for money, and this is what we need. People who join politics should not do so for personal gain but to uplift the lives of citizens.

If you want a residential stand or a car, get a job. The crisis in Zimbabwean politics is that people seek election to serve their own interests.

They enter politics to secure residential stands, cars, and money. Politics should be about uplifting the lives of people and transforming the lives of the majority, not for personal gain.

Some political commentators argue that CCC MPs did not resign from Parliament en masse after Sengezo Tshabangu, with State assistance, took over the party because they were driven by personal gain rather than principle.

