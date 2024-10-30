DNA Evidence Links Ishmael Chokurongerwa To Impregnation Of Three 14-Year-Old Girls

The first charge involves unlawful sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl between February last year and March 12 this year, resulting in her pregnancy and the birth of a baby girl.

The case came to light in March 2024 after a tip-off via social media, prompting a police investigation.

The girl was rescued from a safe house that Chokurongerwa had established in Mufakose, Harare, and taken to Kadoma General Hospital for age estimation and medical examination.

During interviews, the victim became hostile due to indoctrination by Chokurongerwa, who permitted married male congregants to engage in sexual relations with young and virgin girls.

The second charge involves another 14-year-old girl with whom Chokurongerwa had unlawful relations from 2018 to March 12, 2024, resulting in the birth of a baby boy in 2022.

The third charge pertains to a third 14-year-old girl, also unlawfully engaged multiple times, who gave birth to another baby boy.

Chokurongerwa, using his leadership powers and influence, unlawfully had sexual relations with a third 14-year-old without her consent on several occasions.

The abuse and subsequent pregnancies occurred between 2020 and March 2024, with all cases coming to light in March 2024.

In all three cases, DNA testing confirmed Chokurongerwa’s paternity of the children born to the victims.

